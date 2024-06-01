FAHMI CONVEYS 43RD ANNIVERSARY WISHES TO FINAS

KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his congratulations to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) staff on the occasion of the agency's 43rd anniversary today. 'May FINAS continue to lead the local film industry and elevate the stature of local films to the global level,' he said in a Facebook post. Established on June 1, 1981, FINAS is a government agency and authority entrusted to uplift, nurture and facilitate the development of Malaysian film industry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency