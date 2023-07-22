FADILLAH, NANTA PRAY FOR SALAHUDDIN’S QUICK RECOVERY

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has sent best wishes to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub for his quick recovery after the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was confirmed to have suffered a brain hemorrhage last night.

In a Twitter post, Fadillah prayed all matters regarding his ailment will be eased by Allah SWT.

“I pray everything will be eased and that @MyDSA_official (Salahuddin’s official Twitter account) YBM (Yang Berhormat Menteri) @KPDN_HQ will have a swift recovery through Allah’s blessings,” he said in the post.

Earlier, the minister's press secretary Nur Syakirin Husnal, in a statement, said Salahuddin was confirmed to have suffered a brain hemorrhage by specialist doctors, adding that he was currently undergoing surgery at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

Nur Syakirin said Salahuddin was rushed to hospital at 10.15 pm after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

Also praying for the Parti Amanah Negara Deputy Pesident’s recovery was Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Along with the staff of the Works Ministry, we pray that YB Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will recover soon and for all matters to be eased,” Nanta said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, in Johor, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also wished Salahuddin a speedy recovery.

"I hope he gets well soon," the UMNO vice-president told reporters after launching the UPSI Smarthome Schooling@Johor at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jaafar Albar, Kota Tinggi.

In Kelantan, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the party would continue to monitor Salahuddin's health from time to time.

Mohamad added that Salahuddin’s participation in the upcoming state elections could not be decided for now as it depends on his health.

He spoke to reporters after attending the corn cluster project at Kampung Paloh in Tanah Merah.

In the meantime, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said two neurosurgeons briefed him that Salahuddin is now relatively stable and has been placed under post-operative care and supervision in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He will be closely monitored by medical specialists and the Health Minister has also informed cabinet ministers of Salahuddin's progress through WhatsApp messages. All we can do is pray for his recovery," he told reporters after visiting Salahuddin at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here today.

Saifuddin also urged all parties to give space to Salahuddin's wife and children as they go through this difficult situation.

"We will continue to inform on the latest development and for now he is being intubated... the doctor said his oxygen level, blood pressure are all under control and look positive," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency