F2F classes suspended in S. Kudarat, GenSan due to hot weather

COTABATO: Face-to-face (F2F) classes at all levels, both in public and private schools in Sultan Kudarat province, have been suspended until April 15 due to hot weather. The suspension is contained in Executive Order No. 70 issued by Vice Governor Raden Sakaluran in his capacity as acting governor. 'Alternative modes of learning and teaching may be implemented to ensure continuity of education while face-to-face classes are suspended,' he said in a statement released Tuesday. The order took effect Monday and will last until April 15. The country's weather bureau recorded a 44 degrees Celsius heat index in the province, which is expected to continue in the coming days. 'The two school division superintendents, all school administrators, teachers, and parents are strongly urged to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of extreme heat during this period,' Sakaluran said. In General Santos City, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao also suspended classes from April 2 to 5 at all levels in public and private schools. She said the order stays 'unless otherwise revoked or amended," and that school administrators are advised to use alternate modes of teaching so that the learning process will continue. The Office of Civil Defense in the Soccsksargen Region (OCD-12) said the dangerous temperature on Monday and Tuesday forced some local government units to suspend classes. Aside from General Santos City and Sultan Kudarat, the OCD, in a statement, said classes were also suspended in the towns of Tantangan, Banga, Surallah, and Polomolok in South Cotabato province. Source: Philippines News Agency