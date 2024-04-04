F2F class suspension up to school heads, says DepEd

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday reminded school heads of their authority to decide on class suspension due to the intense heat that many parts of the country have been experiencing. In a statement, the DepEd said school administrators have the discretion to suspend in-person classes and shift to alternative delivery modes (ADM) amid extreme heat or other calamities. "It is in the best interest of the learning community to have localized assessments for timely response and interventions to ensure the welfare of learners and personnel," it said. As of Thursday 4 p.m., around 4,769 schools in 11 regions in the country have shifted to ADM, affecting 2,482,507 learners nationwide. The highest number of schools implementing ADM was reported in Western Visayas, involving 1015 schools; followed by Central Luzon with 811 schools; Soccsksargen with 801 schools; Ilocos Region with 773 affected schools; and 408 schools in Zamboanga Peninsula. For Eastern Visayas, 222 schools have suspended fa ce-to-face classes; as well as 187 schools in Western Visayas; 148 schools in Bicol Region; 144 schools in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), and Zamboanga Peninsula; and 92 schools in CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Romblon, and Quezon). In Metro Manila, 168 schools have shifted to ADM in Caloocan, Malabon, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, San Juan City, and Taguig-Pateros. No suspension of in-person classes, meanwhile, was reported in Cagayan Valley, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Source: Philippines News Agency