MANILA: Eya Laure of Chery Tiggo has maintained her explosive performance in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference elimination round, thus earning her second consecutive Player of the Week honors for April 16 to 20. The University of Santo Tomas product had nine attacks, three blocks and seven excellent digs in Chery Tiggo's 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 victory over PLDT at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday. The open spiker also came up with nine attacks, three blocks and two aces when the Crossover prevailed over the Akari Chargers, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday. Chery Tiggo shares the lead with Petro Gazz, Creamline and Choco Mucho at 8-2. But having less points than the three, the Crossovers need one more win for the last semifinal ticket. PLDT (7-3) is also in the hunt. Laure appreciated the trust and lessons she learned from coach Kungfu Reyes, also her collegiate mentor. 'Siguro kung ano 'yung mga sinasabi ni coach Kungfu dati, lagi ko yung nire-recall kasi sometimes 'yung pagtitiwala sa sarili, sometimes 'di siya enough for me. Malaking bagay si coach Kungfu talaga na nagre-remind kung sino talaga ako, kung ano ba 'yung napaghirapan ko dati na kayang-kaya kong dalhin sa pro (Maybe, what coach Kungfu used to say, I always recall because sometimes, self-confidence sometimes is not enough for me. Coach Kungfu is really a big thing, he reminds me of who I really am, what I struggled with before that I can bring to the pro level),' she said. Chery Tiggo hopes to sustain its winning form against Galeries Tower (3-7) on Thursday, also at PhilSports Arena. 'Lagi namang pinapaalala samin ng coaches and everyone naman na respetuhin 'yung kalaban. Siyempre balik kami sa training, pag-aaralan ulit namin sila, may mga scouting pa rin kami na kumbaga kung ano 'yung normal na ginagawa namin sa ibang team, gagawin din namin dito sa Galeries kasi nagte-training sila araw-araw. Pinagtatrabahuhan nila 'yung mga panalo (The coaches and everyone always remind us to respect the opponent. Of cours e, we will go back to training, we will study them again, we still have scouting like what we normally do with other teams. We will also do it against Galeries because they train everyday. They work for their wins),' Laure said. Laure beat teammate libero Jennifer Nierva, Farm Fresh's Trisha Tubu, Creamline's Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, Petro Gazz's Brooke van Sickle and Cignal's Jov Gonzaga for the weekly citation given by print and online scribes covering the league, which is also being aired live at www.pvl.ph. ''Yung bond na nabuo namin sana madala namin hanggang dulo at nakikita naman din siguro, evident siya sa laro na napapakita namin na lagi kaming… we got each other's backs nga talaga (The bond that we formed, I hope we can take it to the end and maybe everbody can see it, evident in the game that we always... we really got each other's backs),' she said.