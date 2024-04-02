EXPRESS BUS TICKETS FOR RAYA AT TBS SELLING FAST, TICKETS TO EAST COAST SOLD OUT – LOKE

KUALA LUMPUR, Out of about 330,000 express bus tickets available at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) for the upcoming Hari Raya holiday, 220,000 have been sold, while tickets to the east coast are already sold out, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke. He said that this leaves only about 100,000 express bus tickets remaining, solely for trips to the north and south. 'The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has approved 218 additional buses as of March 29 through applications for a temporary change of licence (LPS) to meet the surge in demand for tickets for Aidilfitri. 'The number of additional buses is expected to increase until the LPS application deadline at 4 pm today. Last year, a total of 256 additional buses were approved by APAD," said Loke during a press conference after checking on the operations at TBS here. Also present were APAD director general Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri and Maju Holdings Group chief executive officer Datuk Roslan Sharif. Source: BERNAMA News Agency