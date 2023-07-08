EXPERTS LAUD GOVT’S INITIATIVES TO REDUCE PEOPLE’S BURDEN

Experts have lauded the 19 initiatives implemented by the Unity Government to ease the people’s burden over the past seven months, describing them as a good approach that should be continued.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist and social finance head Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said these government's initiatives were a comprehensive effort that covers various groups focusing on the basic needs of the people namely education, health and transport.

"The assistance can at least ease the financial burden faced by many eligible groups. In this regard, other income that they make such as their salary or through existing businesses can be used for other needs," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Education Diversity Study Centre senior lecturer Dr Anuar Ahmad said that the initiatives have helped the targeted groups who are in dire need, adding that the effort should be continued.

However, he said most of the initiatives were short-term measures, saying that he hoped a long-term and structural approach could be expedited to restore the country's economy.

"...for example, providing more allocations to develop quality and highly skilled human resources, reducing the youth unemployment rate, increasing investment in high technology and providing more training and skills institutions such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

"The modernisation of the education and training sector for the people should be made a priority of the Unity Government to increase the competitiveness of the country's human resources," he said.

Meanwhile, Putra Business School MBA programme director Associate Prof Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff deemed the various initiatives as good and necessary efforts to help affected groups to face the country's uncertain economic situation.

However, he said most of the initiatives were short-term while some were slight improvements to existing initiatives, thus medium and long-term initiatives should be implemented and given ‘a greater and prominent focus to complement existing ones’.

"Initiatives that can be started are to ensure that there is a commitment to continue to increase the minimum wage and the average wage for workers annually.

"In addition, continuous reform on social benefit assistance should be done using databases and technology to ensure specific and appropriate assistance, rather than one size fits all," he added.

Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday specified the government's initiatives involving the introduction of several new assistance as well as increasing the existing aid rates in a special video on the first series of reports for the Unity Government's first seven months’ performance posted on his official Facebook page.

He stated that during the seven months of the Unity Government's administration, at least 19 initiatives have been implemented to help reduce the financial burden of the people.

Of the 19 initiatives, nine are an increase in aid rates for students, young people, low-income groups, Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) religious teachers, civil servants, government pensioners and farmers.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency