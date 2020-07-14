Experience, seniority top criteria for next AFP chief

Seniority, experience, and competency topped the criteria used by the Board of Generals in selecting and submitting the names of 10 senior generals as candidates for the next Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff.

In an online interview with reporters Monday, AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo added that other factors considered were positions held, education and training, and maturity.

“(Also taken into consideration was their) overall personality as a manager, leader, and commander in the different echelons of command where they went through prior their present position,” Arevalo said.

The successful candidate to be picked by President Rodrigo Duterte will replace Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., who will mandatorily retire from service upon turning 56 on August 4.

All of these criteria were looked upon and deliberated by the Board of Generals before the names of these senior military officials were forwarded to the Department of National Defense, which then transmitted it to Malacañang last week.

Santos is a member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986 and is the 53rd AFP chief, replacing Gen. Noel Clement who retired on January 4.

Source: Philippines News Agency