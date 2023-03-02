Expect rain in parts of PH due to ‘amihan,’ shear line

MANILA: Parts of the country will still experience rains due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the shear line, the weather bureau said Thursday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the shear line -- the convergence of cold and warm winds which trigger rains -- will prevail over Caraga Region and provinces of Southern Leyte and Davao Oriental.

The northeast monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley and Bicol region and provinces of Aurora, Quezon and Oriental Mindoro.

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Palawan and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao may experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, and PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will have light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency