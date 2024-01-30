Expect pre-dawn traffic as subway machine moves from Manila to Pasig

MANILA: A tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be transported from Manila to Pasig City for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) and may cause traffic congestion during the off hours of Feb. 2 to Feb. 5. In a traffic advisory on Tuesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the TBM will be taken from the Manila Harbor Centre Port in Manila to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue in Pasig City from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on the said dates. 'The TBM will be used in the construction of the tunnels that shall connect MMSP's Ortigas Avenue Station, Shaw Boulevard Station, and Kalayaan Avenue Station,' the DOTr said. Specifically, it warned motorists of possible congestion at 5th Ave. from 11 p.m. until 12 a.m., General Araneta Ave. from 12 a.m to 1 a.m., Gilmore Ave. from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., Ortigas Ave - C5 Road from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 am., and Doña Julia Vargas Ave. from 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. 'We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,' it said. The MMSP is a big-ticket project of the Marco s administration and will have 17 subway stations covering 33 kilometers from Valenzuela City to Parañaque City, with a spur line to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City. Once completed, the subway system will reduce travel time from Valenzuela City and Pasay City from 90 minutes to only 35 minutes and will serve up to 500,000 passengers daily. Source: Philippines News Agency