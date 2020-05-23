Expect cloudy skies with isolated rains in MM

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weather in the northern end of the country – Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Kalinga, and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands – will experience cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by a frontal system, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Winds in Northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, headed south to southwest, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters with waves measuring 1.5 meters to 3.1 meters.

Palawan and Mindanao will have light to moderate wind speeds going southeast to south, with slight to moderate coastal waters of up to 1.2 meters.

Winds in the western section of Central and Southern Luzon will also have light to moderate speeds, but headed south to southwest, resulting in slight to moderate coastal waters of up to 1.2 meters.

The Visayas and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds going south, and slight to moderate coastal waters of up to 1.5 meters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will be about 28°C to 34°C; Tagaytay City, 24°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 33°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency