EXPANSION OF ‘KEMBARA RIUH’ FESTIVAL TO OTHER STATES CAN ENHANCE CREATIVE INDUSTRY – TEO

The Kembara RIUH festival, which provides a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to showcase their products and talents, will be expanded to other states to increase the demand within the creative industry.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the 2023 Kembara RIUH Penang edition is the second time it is being held, after the first one at Fraser Valley in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor on July 29.

“We intend to take the festival to other states, not just within the Klang Valley, to encourage more people, artists and local entrepreneurs to participate.

“We held one in Bangsar and most recently in Kuala Kubu Bahru. The response was very encouraging, so we are planning for the other states. It will be announced once finalised,” she told reporters after attending the Penang edition of the 2023 Kembara RIUH here today.

The two-day festival, which started at Juru Auto-City here yesterday, was organised by the Communications and Digital Ministry via MyCreative Group, with an array of arts and cultural exhibitions, creative workshops, pop-up food stalls and sales of local products.

Visitors can watch for free performances by Queen of Rock Ella, Anuar Zain, Faizal Tahir, Kaka Azraff, Bunkface and Najwa Latif.

“Our intention to continue organising the festival is to provide an inclusive platform for artists and creative industry entrepreneurs to showcase their products so that members of the public can support them,” she said.

“We are targeting RM200,000 in sales at this Penang edition festival and I was informed that we had 13,000 visitors yesterday. Maybe we might get more than 25,000 visitors by 11 pm today.

“A lot of people are interested in the Kembara RIUH festival. Speaking to the artists and entrepreneurs, they are very happy with the public’s support. I hope people will continue supporting as the festival also provides a good branding for the ministry,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency