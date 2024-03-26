Expanding motorcycle taxi beyond NCR requires rules for regions

MANILA: A lawmaker on Tuesday said expanding the motorcycle taxi pilot study beyond Metro Manila would require different conditions and rules for the regions. Quezon Rep. Reynante Arrogancia, vice-chair of the House Committee on Transportation, said expanding the motorcycle taxi pilot studies in several regions would "greatly ease" the country's transport and mobility woes. Arrogancia said motorcycles are considered the most accessible and affordable transportation option in the provinces. "In the provinces, most ordinary people cannot afford to buy or rent cars or SUVs (sport utility vehicles). Access to digital platforms for hiring transportation is likewise limited. PUJ (public utility jeepney) routes are not as expansive and are also limited. The only affordable ways to get from point A to point B are by tricycle and motorcycle. These are the readily available vehicles of the people in the provinces," he said. Arrogancia said a "reasonable set of rules of the road" should be crafted for all motorcycle s to follow and strictly enforced by the local government units once the pilot study program is expanded. "A rational route plan is necessary for motorcycles in the provinces and in the major metropolitan areas," he added. Arrogancia said among the rules to be considered also include specific reflectorized markings and stickers for safe nighttime and early morning travel, motorcycle curfews, particularly on certain highways and in residential areas, and regulations on motorcycle mufflers. He said the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) should be given a greater role in certifying drivers of motorcycles and tricycles. According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), motorcycle taxi companies Angkas, JoyRide and Move It are authorized to operate under the government's pilot study. The government is also considering expanding the pilot project from the National Capital Region to other parts of the country, including Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Iloi lo, Bacolod, Baguio City, and Pampanga. Source: Philippines News Agency