‘Exhibit for peace’ showcases artworks of 35 E. Visayas artists

TACLOBAN CITY: Local artists in Eastern Visayas have expressed their condemnation of the 54 years of the armed struggle of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) through a “peace and quiet” art show.

Considered the biggest event for local artists this year, the five-day show opened on Monday at Robinsons North here, in time for the 54th anniversary of CPP, the revolutionary organization of the New People’s Army (NPA), which is its armed wing.

“We want to show to the government that we are one with them in attaining peace. We are grateful for this platform to express what we want for our society,” said Mark Balais, chairman of local artist group Pitad Kultura Waraynon in an interview Tuesday.

“Our artists show what we can do to attain peace through art,” added Balais, whose work during the exhibit is about a mother who lost his son, after being recruited as an NPA combatant.

The participating 35 visual artists from different art groups showcased their paintings, sculptures, and installation arts in a show that will end on Dec. 30.

During the event, the organizers also lined up other activities such as poetry writing and performing workshop, poetry concert, cosplay, and performance of the Philippine Army band.

During the show opening, retired soldier Mario Jose Chico, advocacy officer of the Hands Off Our Children Movement, a group campaigning against NPA recruitment, said many families in the country suffered due to insurgency.

“We hope this exhibit will inspire society to unite in our fight against insurgency. This is the start of our continuing engagement between private and government sector. Let’s unite to expose the atrocities and lies of NPA for us to attain peace,” Chico said.

Tacloban city police director Col. Michael Palermo said the artwork tells the public the need to end armed struggle and attain lasting peace.

“With public awareness campaign such as this exhibit, we hope that this is the CPP-NPA’s last year and there will be no more 55th anniversary,” Palermo added.

The three Samar provinces are considered the CPP-NPA’s last bastion with four out of the five guerrilla fronts in the country still operating on the island this year.

The exhibit is in partnership with Robinsons North Tacloban, Pitad Kultura Waraynon, Istilo Poetry, Tamafest, Hands Off Our Children Movement, Philippine Army, and Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict

Source: Philippines News Agency