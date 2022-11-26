‘Excellent’ anti-drug drives of 8 Central Luzon LGUs cited

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Eight local government units (LGUs) in Central Luzon have been recognized by the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) for their exemplary performance in implementing the national government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The municipalities of Dinalupihan, Hermosa and Pilar in Bataan; Candaba, Masantol and San Luis in Pampanga; Anao in Tarlac; and San Felipe in Zambales notched perfect scores in all the indicators of the ADAC Performance Audit Award, showing excellence in all aspects of the anti-illegal drug war.

Anthony C. Nuyda, regional director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Central Luzon (DILG-3), congratulated the awardees for their effectiveness in the implementation of anti-illegal drug programs, projects and activities.

“These LGUs showed excellent performance in the war against illegal drugs by ensuring compliance to various policies and the effective implementation of significant drug demand and supply reduction programs,” Nuyda said in a social media post on Friday.

The eight LGUs will receive their award at Manila Hotel on Dec. 13.

Dinalupihan Mayor German “Tong” Santos thanked the DILG-Dinalupihan, Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station and Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) for their continuing efforts in making their town drug-free.

“Ang tagumpay ng ating bayan ay tagumpay ng bawat Dinalupiheño (The success of our town is the success of every Dinalupiheño),” Santos said as he assured that there will be no letup in their campaign against illegal drugs.

Likewise, Candaba Mayor Rene E. Maglanque thanked the DILG, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) for the recognition.

“This is a manifestation that the municipal ADAC is functioning well and that the council is doing its best in order to sustain our drive against illegal drugs,” Maglanque said.

The criteria for the award are Barangay ADAC functionality (30 points); drug clearing (30 points); and reduction of drug affectation status (40 points).

