Ex-vice mayor shot dead in NegOr town

A former vice mayor of Pamplona in Negros Oriental was gunned down Wednesday evening for a still unknown motive.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) on Thursday identified the victim as Kent Zerna Divinagracia, who was the civil security officer of the town at the time of his death.

Initial police investigation showed that Divinagracia, who also became town councilor, was shot at around 8:40 p.m. at the town proper by suspect/s riding on a motorcycle.

Divinagracia, 45, was rushed to the Silliman University Medical Center in this capital city, where he was declared dead upon arrival around 9:15 p.m.

Police are still digging deeper into the death of the former local official.

Source: Philippines News Agency