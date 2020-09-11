Ex-soldier, 3 others nabbed in Bicol police ops

Police operatives nabbed on Thursday a former soldier and three alleged illegal drug suspects in separate police stings in three Bicol provinces, a police report said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol), on Friday said in Sorsogon City, Robert Esta, 31, a former Army soldier, of Barangay Taysan, Legazpi City, was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police operatives, the report said, responded to information from residents that the suspect was sighted roaming around Barangay Pangpang with a .45-caliber pistol tucked in his waist.

The suspect was arrested and his handgun loaded with seven ammunition was seized after he failed to present a gun license and permit to carry firearms.

Meanwhile, anti-drug operations netted 23 sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns.

In Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, police operatives served a search warrant to Lorenzo Morales a.k.a. Totoy/Yotot, 33, a high-value target (HVT) illegal drug suspect at his residence in Barangay Parang at around 9:30 p.m.

Police recovered from the suspect 20 sachets of shabu and a .38 caliber handgun with four live bullets.

In Paracale, Camarines Norte, Aldrin Valenzuela, 38, of Barangay Gumaus was caught selling shabu to an undercover police agent in the said village at around 10:05 p.m.

The suspect who is on the drug watch list yielded two sachets of shabu and PHP1,000 marked money.

In Tigaon, Camarines Sur, police arrested Rogelio Competente, 37, of Barangay San Rafael in a drug buy-bust in the said village at around 12:50 p.m.

The suspect, an HVT, yielded a sachet of shabu and PHP500 marked money.

Source: Philippines News Agency