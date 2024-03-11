Ex-senator sues vlogger, Google, YouTube for cyberlibel

Former senator Francis Pangilinan on Monday filed a cyberlibel complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the unnamed owner or author of a YouTube channel 'Bungangera TV' for releasing defamatory content against him and his family. In his 11-page complaint, Pangilinan also named the 'authorized representatives, officers and directors of Google and Youtube Philippines" as respondents. 'I am filing this complaint against them for asking or abetting the commission of cybercrime for allowing Bungangera TV to upload and maintain videos containing libelous thumbnails, captions and titles on their platform,' Pangilinan said. Misleading thumbnail texts on posts received 266,775 views as of Jan. 23 and suggested a big ongoing family problem within the Pangilinan household. 'The titles, thumbnails, and all other contents of the videos pertaining to me and my family are all false, have no factual basis and are intended to destroy or damage my reputation as a public servant, and a husband to one of th e most beloved celebrities in the Philippines, Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan. More importantly, the libelous videos are meant to destroy my family,' the complaint said. The former lawmaker filed a cyberlibel case in 2021 against YouTube channels Starlet and Latest Chika for similar false content against him. Source: Philippines News Agency