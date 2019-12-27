Ex-seaman injured in Zambo explosion

An in-depth investigation is underway to determine the cause of an explosion that injured a former seaman in this southern port city, the police said Friday.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the explosion happened on Galvez Drive, Barangay Sta. Maria here at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The police identified the victim as Ley Sanchez, 40, a former seaman and a resident of the same place.

Initial investigation showed that the neighbors of Sanchez suddenly heard a loud explosion while the victim was making a bonfire on a vacant lot just across his residence.

The police said Sanchez suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. An old bicycle was also destroyed.

The neighbors were also surprised as to what exploded in their community while Sanchez was making a bonfire.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, ZCPO director, has ordered investigators to look into all possibilities to determine the kind of explosive that went off.

Source: Philippines News Agency