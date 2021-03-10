Ex-rebels tapped as Samar peacebuilders

Former rebels in Samar have been organized on Tuesday by the Philippine Army into a group of peacebuilders to open more opportunities for those who abandoned the communist terrorist group’s ideology.

Philippine Army 801st Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Camilo Ligayo said these rebels will be prioritized in the provision of livelihood assistance from the government as they will take an active role in localized peace negotiations.

“This association will serve as a bridge for other rebels to lay down their weapons and be back to the folds of the law. They are also committed to looking into the welfare of their group members,” Ligayo said in a statement.

Some of them just completed landscape training from the Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority. They were trained on how to plant and make a disc garden which they sell for PHP1,500 to PHP2,000.

At least 31 former rebels took their oath as officers of the group with over 100 members. The officers attended the first assembly on Tuesday in Hinabangan, Samar.

The formation of the group is a priority project of the regional task force on ending local communist armed conflict.

The formation of the task force operationalizes Executive Order 70 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on Dec. 4, 2018.

The directive also institutionalizes a “whole-of-nation approach” in attaining an inclusive and sustainable peace.

The NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.