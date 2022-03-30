﻿Ex-rebels join call for end to armed conflict in Pampanga rally

Hundreds of residents of five provinces in Central Luzon, including former rebels and youth, participated in a peace rally in the City of San Fernando to denounce the terroristic activities of the New People’s Army (NPA), which marked its 53rd anniversary on Tuesday.

“This activity was not the brainchild of us in the government. It was organized by those who themselves were deceived to join the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front) and have been enlightened because they have seen the sincerity of the government in reaching out to them. It is time to unite against the evils of the CPP-NPA-NDF,” Maria Luisa F. de Guzman, regional director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) in Central Luzon, said in an interview Wednesday.

The peace rally, with the theme “Pambansang Pagkilos ng Sambayanang Pilipino Laban sa Terorismo ng NPA! At Panawagan para sa Pagbasura sa Mapangwasak na CPP-NPA-NDF!”, was also attended by supporters, members, and youth leaders of the group Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT).

De Guzman said the participants who came from Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Aurora carried placards condemning the CPP-NPA-NDF and tarpaulins printed with anti-extortion messages.

In a statement, de Guzman said, “There is a need to end the local communist armed conflict ultimately to facilitate and accelerate the flow of government basic services which should have been delivered to them.”

The rally was highlighted with the messages and sharing of experiences by former NPA cadres and former sectoral leaders of front organizations in Central Luzon, who denounced the CPP-NPA.

They also expressed their frustrations over their wasted lives as members of the underground movement and attested to the recruitment of the CPP-NPA using aboveground organizations.

Helen Tolentino, chairperson of Samahan ng Malayang Kababaihan ng Bagac Inc., shared their group’s experience in receiving various forms of assistance from the government after leaving the militant organization Gabriela.

Other group leaders also expressed hope for continued assistance following their disaffiliation.

The event was also highlighted with messages from police and military officials.

Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, Philippine National Police deputy chief for administration, urged the participants to assist the government in thwarting the CPP-NPA’s atrocities before or after the elections.

He assured that government security forces will protect the public and ensured a direct line of communication to address their issues and concerns.

The activity culminated in the declaration of a statement of unity to end the terrorism of the NPA, simultaneous burning of the CPP-NPA-NDF flags, candle lighting and singing of “Pilipinas Kong Mahal”.

The event was held through the collaboration of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), various brigades and battalions under the Philippine Army, and the Sentrong Alyansa ng Mamamayan para sa Bayan (Sambayanan)-Central Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency