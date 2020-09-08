Ex-rebels in NorMin get over P2-M livelihood aid

Over PHP2 million worth of livelihood assistance was given to more than a hundred rebel returnees and parents of child laborers in Northern Mindanao, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported on Tuesday.

Based on the report of DOLE Regional Office 10 (Northern Mindanao) to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, 34 former rebels in the region and 83 parents of child laborers have received livelihood starter kits worth PHP20,000.

The regional office through its field offices in Misamis Occidental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Lanao del Norte, have distributed the livelihood starter kits.

The beneficiaries are among the 137 individuals who received working capital in the form of raw materials, equipment, tools and jigs, and other support services to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

The recipients, including 15 individuals from Barangay Balulang who were displaced by a recent typhoon in Mindanao and five other displaced workers, were from various villages in Misamis Occidental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City.

The assistance was released under the Kabuhayan component of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP).

Meanwhile, the Misamis Occidental provincial field office reported that the 20 parents of child laborers from different barangays of Oroquieta City were assisted, with 10 of them venturing into rice trading projects, six into swine fattening, and four into the sari-sari store.

The Cagayan de Oro City field office has released a separate package of assistance worth PHP1.6 million to 83 beneficiaries through the Skills Mastery Institute for Learning, Employment/Entrepreneurship and Success (SMILES) Foundation, DOLE’s accredited partner in the area.

All beneficiaries underwent a series of training on basic marketing and financial aspects in a small business conducted by the SMILES Foundation.

On the other hand, the Lanao del Norte provincial field office awarded livelihood assistance of close to PHP700,000 to 34 rebel returnees from the area.

The beneficiaries received their starter livelihood kits after completing their skills training conducted by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

One of the beneficiaries, Isabelo “Ka Belo” Bolocon said the assistance given to him will be a big help to his family.

“This is a big help for us especially I have children who are going to school. When I’m still with the group I cannot sustain or help my children to go to school. Our lives have been affected. My wife and I, we don’t have jobs. We are very thankful for providing us with this livelihood assistance. I hope the government will make it permanent until we have returned to our community and occupation,” he added.

