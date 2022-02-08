﻿Ex-priest still celebrating mass, Cubao diocese warns

A priest dismissed in 2008 is still celebrating mass, the Diocese of Cubao warned in a circular.

Rico Sabanal, formerly a Carmelite priest, was dismissed from the congregation on Aug. 30, 2008 in violation of Canon 694, Section 2 (has contracted marriage or attempted it, even only civilly).

Circulars were previously stated on Aug. 18, 2010 and April 27, 2016 regarding Sabanal’s status.

“Regrettably, we have learned that Fr. Sabanal is being invited to celebrate mass in Quezon City Hall offices, different parishes, and chapels within the Diocese of Cubao. Please refrain from inviting him and inform your parishioners and disseminate this information to Administrator/Officer in-Charge of chapels, funeral chapels, schools, hospitals, government and private offices that are within your jurisdiction,” read the circular signed on February 4 by Fredrick Edward Simon, Cubao diocese chancellor.

The diocese reiterated that Sabanal “is no longer a Roman Catholic Priest and has no priestly faculty to perform any religious activities anywhere in the Philippines”.

Fr. Esmeraldo Reforeal, provincial secretary of the Order of Carmelites, reconfirmed that Sabanal is no longer connected with their congregation in his letter to Cubao bishop Most Rev. Honesto Ongtioco on January 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency