Ex-President Duterte gifts kids with cancer

DAVAO CITY: Former President Duterte has distributed Christmas gifts to children with cancer at the Southern Philippines Medical Center-Children Cancer Institute (SPMC-CCI) and the House of Hope on Tuesday evening.

A personal advocacy and long-held tradition, Duterte distributed toys and cash to the 32 kids admitted at the SPMC-CCI and 20 children at the House of Hope.

Duterte also pledged PHP3 million from his pension to the House of Hope as support for the facility’s operations.

The former President also thanked the staff who continue to help children with cancer.

“I am just a worker of God,” Duterte said, adding that his advocacy is being supported by a number of friends.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go noted that children with cancer are close to the former President’s heart.

“Our hearts are breaking for the hardships they are going through. Despite this, we also admire the courage and determination of these children as well as their families,” he said.

In 2019, Duterte donated his house in Margarita Village along J.P. Laurel Avenue here to the cancer-stricken kids.

Before making the donation, Duterte had already allowed the House of Hope to use his three-bedroom house to host sickly children.

Source: Philippines News Agency