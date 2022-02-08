﻿Ex-PNP Drug Enforcement Group head is new QCPD director

Brig. Gen. Remus Balingasa Medina has formally assumed as the new director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Medina’s assumption of command ceremony took place at QCPD Grandstand, Karingal, Sikatuna Village, Quezon City on Saturday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr. led the turnover rites.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was represented by Assistant City Administrator for Operations Albert H. Kimbo.

Medina, who was former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and belongs to PNP Academy (PNPA) Tagapaglunsad Class of 1993, replaced Brig. Gen. Antonio C. Yarra of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sambisig Class of 1991 who was designated as the new regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) Calabarzon.

Prior to his current post, Medina was assigned to various commands where he held key positions such as director of the PDEG; senior executive assistant of the Office of the Chief, PNP; chief district directorial staff of Eastern Police District, NCRPO; chief of the Regional Intelligence Division of the NCRPO, PRO 2 (Cagayan Valley), and PRO 7; chief of the Regional Comptrollership Division of PRO 7 (Central Visayas); chief of the District Intelligence Division of EPD, NCRPO; chief of the Logistics Management Division of Special Action Force; among others.

In his assumption message, Medina committed to continue the plans and programs of his predecessor to sustain and maintain the momentum of gains, whether in the administrative or operational aspect of governance.

“On this new and greater responsibility bestowed on me, I believe that continuity is a very important factor to sustain and maintain the momentum of our gains whether in the administrative or operational aspect of governance. I have therefore nothing else to commit but to continue the plans and programs of my predecessor and to help fulfil and achieve the genuine change for our constituents- especially the people of Quezon City,” he added.

“In like manner, along with our fight against illegal drugs and criminality, I will also continue to emphasize on reward and punishment system for our personnel and focus on imposing the kind of discipline that the public should want of their police by adopting internal and practical reforms for erring cops,” Medina said.

Source: Philippines News Agency