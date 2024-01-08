Ex-player named Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director

MANILA: The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has appointed Erika Dy as executive director, who served as deputy event director of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Dy will supervise the strategic planning of the national basketball association and lead the implementation of its programs, in line with FIBA's continued push to grow the sport in the country. 'We're very excited to work with Erika as she brings new energy into the federation. We worked closely with her during the FIBA Basketball World Cup and saw up close what she brought to the table,' SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement on Monday. 'With her experience as a basketball player, a coach, a sports advocate, and one of the primary implementers of the World Cup, we know she is capable of broadening the imprint of the SBP,' he added. Dy was Licensing Committee chair and managing director in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. She was a former Ateneo de Manila player, head coach of the women's basketball team an d assistant athletic director. Dy, who holds a Master's Degree in Sports Management from Columbia University, is also a California-licensed attorney. She was appointed FIBA Legal Commission chair in October last year. 'It's an honor to be entrusted by the SBP with this role,' Dy said after formally signing her contract. 'Basketball has been a huge part of my life and I'm thankful to be given the opportunity to give back to the sport and the basketball community. The SBP has done so much since its founding led by chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and it is exciting to join the federation at such a pivotal time,' Dy added. Dy is already working alongside Head of Coaches' Academy Jong Uichico, Grassroots Program director Norman Black, 3x3 Program director Eric Altamirano and Institutional Support Director, Anton Gonzales. Source: Philippines News Agency