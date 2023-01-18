Ex-NPA squad leader yields in Bulacan

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan: A former squad leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) has voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Bulacan province on Tuesday.

In his report on Wednesday, Colonel Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the surrenderer as "Ka Artur," 24.

Arnedo said joint elements of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit-Bulacan and other police and military operating units facilitated the surrender of Ka Artur.

He said that the former NPA squad leader also turned over one .38-caliber revolver without a serial number and six pieces of live ammunition.

He said the surrenderer is presently under the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company for investigation and custodial debriefing.

"Bulacan police is stern on its intensified campaign against insurgency and terrorism to ensure the provision of social services, employment opportunities, and improved quality of life in communities that have been experiencing or are vulnerable to armed communist conflict," Arnedo said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency