﻿Ex-NPA squad leader, 3 family members yield to gov’t troops

A former squad leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) and three of his family members have yielded to the troops of Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Sunday.

In a report on Monday, the 94IB identified the surrenderers as Dionaldo “Godo” Castillo, his wife, Michelle “Lani” Castillo, residents of Sitio Aglahog, Himamaylan City, as well as his brother, Reymart “Ryan” Castillo, and their mother, Merlyn Castillo, of Sitio Balicaocao, Barangay Orong, Kabankalan City.

“Lani” and “Ryan” were also members of the NPA while Merlyn is a mass supporter.

“Godo” was part of the NPA’s Central Negros Front (CNF) 2 for eight years before he finally surrendered, bringing with him his own kin, the report added.

Lt. Col. Angelo Guzman, commander of 94IB, said the three former NPA members and their mother turned themselves in to the troops at the patrol base in Barangay Camingawan.

“This is a clear manifestation of the declining support of the masses to the NPA and that their organization is on the edge of downfall,” he added.

Guzman said the four have been rescued from the senseless armed struggle and encouraged the remaining NPA rebels in central Negros to surrender as well.

“Follow the steps of ‘Godo’ and live your life peacefully before it’s too late. The 94IB will be more persistent in its combat operations from this day onwards,” he added.

During their surrender, the brothers presented an M16 rifle and .30-caliber Carbine M2 rifles with ammunition, the report said.

“Godo” told the 94IB they have grown tired of being always on the run from government troops conducting relentless combat operations, adding that the death of Florida “Kelly” Ceballos, secretary of the CNF 2, during an encounter last December also hugely affected their morale.

He said he was also encouraged to return to the fold of the law when he saw his former comrades now living a peaceful life, which made him realize the government is indeed sincere in helping them.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency