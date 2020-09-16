Ex-NPA members, supporters deserve better lives

Members and mass supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) who decide to abandon the communist rebel movement deserve the “utmost support” of the government for them to return normalcy back into their lives, a military official said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Reynald Romel A. Goce, commander of the Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion (26IB), issued the statement a day after the surrender of 321 NPA members and mass supporters in the town of Esperanza, Agusan del Sur.

Goce, together with Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane and Esperanza Mayor Leonida M. Manpatilan, welcomed the surrenderers in a ceremony held at the school gymnasium in Esperanza town.

During Tuesday’s activity, the former NPA regulars and supporters pledged their allegiance to the government and burned the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and NPA flags to symbolize their abandonment of the communist rebel movement in the area.

“We sympathize with the NPA supporters who have already realized the deception of this terrorist group, that is why our doors remain open in accepting them back to the fold of the law,” Goce said.

With their decision to leave the communist movement, Goce said the government is ready to provide them with basic services that would enable them to uplift their economic conditions.

He also recognized the support of the local government of Esperanza to the ongoing efforts of the Army in providing security to far-flung villages against the threats of the NPA.

“We are very grateful that due to our continuous effort in reaching out to our fellow citizens who support the NPA, they are now able to realize the futility of their armed struggle and geared with the support of our local government,” Goce said.

He also encouraged the remaining members and supporters of the NPA in the area to surrender and return to their families.

In the same statement Wednesday, 1Lt. Percival J. Garido, 26IB civil-military operations officer, said the surrenderers consisted of 80 rebel militiamen, 12 community supporters, 151 mass organization members, 23 local contacts, and 26 couriers.

“They belong to Guerrilla Front (GF) 88, GF 89 and GF4B of the Northern Central Mindanao Regional Command of the NPA, and all are residents of Esperanza,” Garido said.

Meanwhile, Cane lauded the collaboration among various line agencies under the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in Agusan del Sur for the surrender of the 321 former rebels and supporters.

“The Philippines has only one flag, the burning of the communist flag signifies your submission to the government. We only have one government, we only have one flag, we only have one Philippines, and we have that democracy. With that, I commend the partnership of LGU-Esperanza and the 26IB for their persistence in our quest for peace and development in our province,” Cane said.

Manpatilan, on the other hand, said the surrender will reduce the threats of the NPA to the communities in Esperanza town.

“The presence of these terrorists is a threat to our security as they instill fear to people in the communities and kill civilians who contradict their propaganda. But today, I am happy to commend all of you for coming back to the fold of law without fear and hesitation,” Manpatilan said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency