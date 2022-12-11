Ex-NPA leader among 107 graduates of soldier course

DAVAO CITY: A former officer of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) is now a full-fledged member of the Philippine Army after completing the Candidate Soldier Course and Infantry Orientation Course.

Private Kurt Russel Sosa, formerly known as alias Ugnay, used to be the deputy secretary of the dismantled Sub-Regional Committee 4 and secretary of the Guerilla Front 3.

He is now a soldier under the 10th Infantry Division (10ID) and joined 106 other graduates during a ceremony at Camp General Manuel Yan. Sr. in Mawab, Davao De Oro on Saturday.

In an interview on Sunday, Capt. Mark Anthony Tito, the 10ID spokesperson, said Sosa will be deployed to various line units.

He said Sosa was class president of the batch that includes 18 females.

“Along with Sosa, there were another three former rebels and nine members of the indigenous people’s community,” Tito said.

Sosa said he chose to serve the government to regain a peaceful life with his family and regrets believing the NPA’s false promises.

“Unlike when I was still in the armed struggle, we were restricted [to see our family] due to security reasons. Now that we (Davao Region) are insurgency-free, we have gained our peace of mind,” he said.

He said he knows the Army would save him and give him security.

“For my former comrades, we have seen our downfall and we have to accept that we are all collaterals of this circus. If you continue to join the revolution and wage war against the government, it will only lead you to death,” he said.

In his message to the graduates, Maj. Gen. Nolasco Mempin, 10ID commander, being a soldier will not make them rich.

“However, if we perform our duties and responsibilities with utmost nobility, this will give us a more fulfilled life than anyone else,” he said.

Source: Philippines News agency