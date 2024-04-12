Latest News

Ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson dies of cancer at age 76

ISTANBUL: The former National Football League (NFL) star Orenthal James Simpson died of cancer at 76, his family confirmed on Thursday. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," his family said on X. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," it added. In 1994, Simpson was tried for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. But, after an 11-month trial, Simpson was found not guilty on counts of first-degree murder and was acquitted in the murder case. Source: Philippines News agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.