Ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson dies of cancer at age 76

ISTANBUL: The former National Football League (NFL) star Orenthal James Simpson died of cancer at 76, his family confirmed on Thursday. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," his family said on X. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," it added. In 1994, Simpson was tried for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. But, after an 11-month trial, Simpson was found not guilty on counts of first-degree murder and was acquitted in the murder case. Source: Philippines News agency