Ex-NegOr rebels to get aid from DSWD, OPAPRU Friday

Former rebels in Negros Oriental are set to get government assistance on Friday.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional director Shalaine Lucero told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that the distribution of livelihood assistance at a local hotel here will be for former rebels who were evaluated and have qualified as beneficiaries under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) project, Executive Order No. 70 and Kapatiran programs.

“We are giving them assistance because they have already surrendered and returned to the government and we want to make sure that they will have a sustained income so they can support their families,” Lucero said.

These are just some of the government packages for former rebels as part of the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), she added.

The event will be led by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., head of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the DSWD.

Tanjusay, undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace, will be the keynote speaker during the activity while Galvez will deliver the closing remarks.

Lucero said the distribution of livelihood assistance to pre-identified beneficiaries is an ongoing activity as part of the government’s efforts to end the Communist armed conflict

Source: Philippines News Agency