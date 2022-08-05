Ex-NBI OIC to revert to previous post as director

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Eric B. Distor will revert to his previous post as assistant director and may be named to an assignment in the agency by NBI Director Medardo G. De Lemos.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte appointed Distor as NBI OIC following the retirement of former Director Dante Gierran on February 22, 2020. Distor held the position of senior deputy director.

In a letter to the NBI Director, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said “the position of senior deputy director is deemed invalid, ineffective and non-existent as it still does not have qualification standards (QS) duly approved and confirmed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC)."

“Being a position created in excess of the authorized staffing pattern in the NBI under RA 10867 (NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act), the position of senior deputy director (SDD) is now vacant,” Remulla said citing Malacañang’s Memorandum Circular No. 1 dated June 30, 2022.

The CSC said while the SDD position was declared vacant as a result of the issuance of MC No. 1, Distor may stay on under his previous appointment as a permanent officer.

“Considering that previous to your appointment to the SDD position you were appointed as Director IV at the Intelligence Service, NBI, under permanent status, it's the stand of this office that you should then be reverted back to the same position congruent to the constitutional principle of security of tenure accorded to government officers and employees,” the CSC said in letter dated July 27.

Speaking at the sidelines of the DOJ press briefing on Wednesday, Atty. Paul T. Vasquez of Remulla’s office clarified that while Distor stepped down as NBI OIC, he cannot be removed from the bureau because he is a permanent employee.

