Ex-Marine yields P1.3-M shabu in Makati buy-bust

A retired member of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) yielded PHP1.3 million worth of shabu in an anti-drug operation in Makati City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday.

In a report to NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., local police identified the suspect as Rufino Advincula Jr., 53, who was arrested in the operation along Avocado Street in Barangay West Rembo at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The operation against Advincula was based on information provided by a tipster and the surveillance and monitoring on his illegal activities.

The suspect was arrested after a poseur buyer managed to buy a heat piece sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu worth PHP50,000 from the former soldier.

Recovered from the suspect were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated weight of 200 grams, a red pouch and marked money.

The suspect is detained at the Makati City Police Station pending the filing of drug charges against him.