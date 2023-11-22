Ex-Davao Oriental town mayor killed

A gunman shot dead a former mayor of Cateel town, Davao Oriental, outside a fast food chain in Barangay Buhangin in this city on Wednesday morning. Giselo Velasco Castillones, the mayor of Cateel from 1983 to 1986, was sitting in the passenger seat of his car and about to leave the fast food chain at around 10 a.m. when a still-unidentified attacker approached and shot him. Based on the report of the Bajada Police Station, Castillones was with his driver Junie Castro, who was wounded, and a certain Alma Lozentes, who was unscathed, during the attack. Five empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol were recovered from the crime scene. Witnesses said the gunman boarded a motorcycle and sped off toward the Buhangin area. Castillones was declared dead by responding Central 911 personnel, while Castro was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition. Witnesses said the shooter was wearing a tube mask and maroon cap that concealed his face, police said. Source: Philippines News Ag ency