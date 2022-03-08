﻿Ex-Davao info exec file raps vs. VP aspirant

Former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas filed cyber libel charges against vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello at the Hall of Justice here on Monday.

This after Bello accused Tupas in an online press conference last week of being a drug dealer, claimed the latter was caught “snorting PHP1.5 million worth of drugs.”

In an affidavit, Tupas said Bello has committed the crime of cyber libel under Section (c) (4) of Republic Act 10175 or the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012” in relation to Articles 353 and 355 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Today, I filed a cyber libel case against Mr. Walden Bello for the baseless, below-the-belt, hurtful, disparaging, damaging things he has said about me and against me during his recent online press conference,” she said.

She also clarified that she has never been arrested at any beach party nor have been charged with, much less convicted of any drug-related case.

“I have certainly never snorted PHP1.5 million worth of drugs. I am not and I have never been a drug dealer,” Tupas said.

She said everything Bello has said against her was false, unfair, malicious, and downright unacceptable causing her emotional distress as they irreparably damaged her name, reputation, and future.

Tupas said Bello’s online press conference has been viewed by over 6,000 people and shared around a hundred times.

“The last time I checked, the social media card that he posted, screaming with graphics calling me a drug dealer, has been shared more than 270 times, and many of the 213 comments directed against me were unpleasant,” she added.

Tupas cited that the attack against her resulted in a deluge of people attacking her online.

“People like Mr. Walden Bello must be taught a lesson – that they cannot, as they should not be allowed to run away with their actions and words that destroy the lives of private citizens like me,” she said.

She added Walden Bello’s Facebook page has 23,000 followers, and that Bello’s personal Facebook account has over 14,500 followers, and has 4,997 Facebook friends.

“Given that – the magnitude of the consequence, the injury left by the offensives unleashed by Mr. Walden Bello on me, towards me, is unimaginable. As of now, the posts remain available and viewed and shared around by people,” she added.

Lawyer Caesar Europa, the legal counsel of Tupas, said they are asking for PHP10 million in moral and exemplary damages.

“Hopefully, people will see the light and take it down. But if not, we will possibly complain to Facebook,” he said in an interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency