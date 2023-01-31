Ex-cop wanted for car theft nabbed in Manila

MANILA: Police have arrested a former police officer who was tagged as a wanted person in Manila.

In a statement Tuesday, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat said Remigio Niala Estacio, 63, was arrested on Monday at around 2:34 p.m. in Ermita, Manila.

Estacio has standing arrest warrants for violation of Republic Act 6539 (Anti-Carnapping act) issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 27 with a recommended bail of PHP30,000.

Meanwhile, Caramat also said the CIDG arrested Faisal Kasim Isnain alias "Fai", tagged as a most wanted person who carries a bounty of PHP200,000, in Barangay Lupa Pula, Mapun, Tawi-Tawi on Jan. 28.

Isnain has standing arrest warrants for rape and murder issued by a Zamboanga Sibugay court in August 2018, with no bail recommended.

He and two other cohorts attacked and shot dead Geron Labian in his hometown in May 2005, where they also raped the victim's 17-year-old companion.

On Tuesday, operatives from the CIDG Iloilo City field unit and the local police arrested a former Army soldier wanted for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Francis Sumido, 53, yielded several firearms, two hand grenades, assorted ammunition and magazines.

Caramat said Sumido was dishonorably discharged from the military for killing his brother.

He added that Sumido is a member of the Cutanda criminal group engaged in robbery-extortion and gunrunning activities in the province of Iloilo.

Criminal complaints for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law) and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) are now being readied for filing in court against the suspec

Source: Philippines News Agency