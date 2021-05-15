Ex-cop nabbed for illegal drugs in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – A former police officer in Floridablanca was arrested in a drug buy-bust on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, director of Police Regional Office-3 (Central Luzon), said the operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Drug Enforcement Unit of Floridablanca arrested Renan Manacmul, 43, a former policeman, of Purok 1, Barangay Cabangcalan, Floridablanca.

Seized from the suspect were two .45 cal. pistols, a magazine loaded with three live ammunition, five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 20 grams with an estimated value of PHP136,000, and a PHP1,000 marked money.

"We are relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs and we will keep on conducting anti-drug operations to stop its proliferation, may this serve as a warning to those who are still involved in the illegal drug trade and illegal activities especially now that the marching order of the Chief PNP General Guillermo T. Eleazar is to cleanse our communities of lawlessness," de Leon said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency