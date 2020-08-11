Ex-Comelec chief, legal profession’s ‘luminous’ member: Panelo

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Tuesday expressed grief over the passing of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Sixto Brillantes Jr.

“We are deeply saddened for the demise of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Sixto Serrano Brillantes Jr.,” Panelo said in a press statement.

Panelo condoled with the family, relatives, friends, and admirers of Brillantes.

“As the legal profession has lost one of its luminous members today, we pray that the perpetual light will shine upon his soul and that he may rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez confirmed that Brillantes died on Tuesday morning, but did not say the cause of the former poll chief’s death.

On July 27, Brillantes’ daughter Zeena announced that her father was intubated at the Medical Center Manila after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Brillantes served as head of the Comelec from January 2011 to February 2015.

He is a veteran election lawyer, a bar topnotcher, and a son of former Ilocos Sur governor and Comelec commissioner, Sixto Brillantes Sr.

Brillantes earned his bachelor’s degree in law at San Beda College of Law and graduated cum laude and class valedictorian.

He ranked seventh in the bar examinations in 1965.

Panelo also took note of Brillantes’ notable achievements.

“He (Brillantes) started his career as a legal researcher in the Court of Appeals and thereafter, as a legal consultant in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as in the Bureau of Domestic Trade,” he said.

Panelo also praised Brillantes for having his own law firm and serving as the legal counsel of the Eduardo Cojuangco Jr. Group of Companies and General Counsel of the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

“He (Brillantes) also was also a professor in Arellano Law Foundation, Perpetual Help College and San Beda College of Law,” he said

