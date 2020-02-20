Ex BuCor exec’s slay, big challenge for law enforcers: solons

Three senators on Thursday expressed alarm over the killing of former Bureau of Correction (BuCor) chief legal officer Frederic Santos, and called on law enforcement agencies to solve all similar cases.

In a statement, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Santos' killing is another big challenge to law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to get to the bottom of the case.

It is on the law enforcement agencies to bear the burden of finding the solution to this impunity, he said.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III said he is "alarmed" by all the recent killings, and said it is imperative for the PNP to "start solving crimes."

There will not be a deterrent effect if crimes are not solved, he said in an interview.

Sino matatakot pumatay kung sa dami ng patayan walang naso solve (Who will be afraid to kill if no case of killings is solved). Again, PNP, NBI and all of our law enforcement agencies, magtulungan tayo (let's help each other), we have to solve these crimes, Pimentel said.

On the other hand, Senator Richard Gordon said the killing of Santos highlighted the urgent need to implement Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Law.

"This is another case of riding in tandem. There is a series of riding in tandem killings. This is not a small case. I hope we will not treat this as another statistic. This is a serious thrust against the heart of justice in this country," he said in an interview.

Gordon called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to come up with its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) so that the law, which aims to secure the public from crimes committed using motorcycles, can be enforced right away.

He said with R.A. 11235, using bigger, readable and color coded plates will be enforced so that the number plates of motorcycles used in crimes can be easily identified and the use of stolen license plates can be prevented.

Riding in tandem assassins are still terrorizing the country. There is no time to tarry, there is an urgent need to implement this law to stop these crimes, Gordon said.

Santos was shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City by unidentified riding in tandem gunmen.

He was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman last September 2019 for his involvement in the questionable release of convicted felons in violation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

Source: Philippines News Agency