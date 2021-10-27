Everest Group Names Neeyamo as a Major Contender in the Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neeyamo Inc., a leading provider in the global payroll industry for multinational corporations, has been named a Major Contender in the Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group.

Everest Group is a research firm focused exclusively on IT, business processes, engineering services, and sourcing. Focused on assessing and evaluating the strengths and limitations of MCP solution providers, Everest Group’s proprietary PEAK Matrix provides a comparative analysis of suppliers, locations, products, and solutions. The PEAK Matrix is an outcome of detailed research that segregates these service providers into four categories – Leaders, Major contenders, Aspirants, and Star Performers. This year, the MCPS PEAK Matrix report evaluated 22 established multi-country payroll providers based on their market impact, overall expertise, and capability.

The analysis of multi-country payroll providers and their detailed profiles show the service providers’ focus, essential intellectual property (IP) solutions, domain investments, and collaborations, allowing purchasing organizations to make informed decisions.

Research reports such as the Everest Group PEAK Matrix help organizations analyze providers’ vision and capability to deliver solutions successfully. In addition, the solution print across geographies, industries, and buyer size segments acts as a tool for the buy-side market to choose the provider who would best complement their requirement.

“This is an interesting time to be in global payroll. The customer expectations, technology maturity, and overall solution dynamics are rapidly evolving. Neeyamo is excited to be at the helm in driving many of these technology-induced changes. The number of countries we can natively support is far higher than anyone else, and we are rapidly scaling our native presence. We will continue to invest and expand these even further in the coming year,” states Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO at Neeyamo.

“Neeyamo’s strong roadmap to add more countries with native capabilities and expertise in long-tail countries has been well received by the market and is becoming more relevant for clients in the changing scenario,” stated Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Its investments and partnerships aimed at expanding its technology offering and shortening the implementation cycle for end clients have helped it strengthen its Major Contender position on the Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) solutions PEAK Matrix® assessment.”

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based global payroll transformation provider focused on delivering global payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com

