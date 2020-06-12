Evacuees return home in NoCot; laud guv, military

More than a thousand displaced families have expressed appreciation to the efforts of the provincial government and the military as they started returning home Thursday after months in evacuation centers in Pikit, North Cotabato.

“At last we are going home, we do not want to be back in the evacuation center,” said Analisa Usman, a resident of Barangay Balungis, Pikit, North Cotabato, in the vernacular. She is among the thousands of residents who fled in March after armed hostilities erupted in her village.

“We really appreciate the efforts of the governor and the military, but I have one request, that is to put up Army detachment in our village to secure us from gunmen,” Usman added.

North Governor Nancy Catamco; Brig. Gen. Robert Capulong, commander of the army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade; and Mayor Sumulong Sultan of Pikit accompanied the displaced families back to their respective villages.

They were hauled back home in government trucks and military vehicles to at least four affected barangays – Dalingaoen, Nuangan, Balatican, and Balungis – in Pikit town.

“I empathized with you, I know how difficult your situation has been,” Sultan told them in the vernacular, as he also thanked the governor, local officials, police, military, and representatives from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“I am very happy you can now be in your respective communities,” Catamco told the IDPs who were eager to go back home.

Balatican barangay chair Salaban Butuan, however, sought additional assurance from the governor and military after expressing fear that the MILF factions fighting over vast tracts of lands in the four villages might clash anew.

Both Catamco and Capulong assured Butuan and the returning IDPs that soldiers will be stationed in the four villages.

Efforts are also underway for the restoration of electricity in Barangay Balungis after the gunmen cut-off the power lines. Also included is the initial rebuilding of homes torched by the warring factions in Barangay Balungis.

Source: Philippines News Agency

