Evacuation centers for Taal evacuees down to 110

The number of evacuation centers serving families displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano has now gone down to 110.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC), in its update 6 a.m. Tuesday, said this is lower than 135 which was reported on Monday.

The agency said these evacuation centers are providing shelter to 4,778 families or 17,088 persons.

These figures are lower than the 6,837 families or 24,153 persons reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, damages to infrastructure and agriculture in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna remain at PHP3.4 billion.

