Evacuation center eyed as Covid-19 isolation facility in GenSan

The city government has tapped the regional evacuation center here as isolation and quarantine facility for possible cases of the deadly coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Agripino Dacera Jr., head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said Tuesday the move aims to ensure the proper handling of Covid-19 patients that might emerge in the area.

Dacera said the evacuation center, which is situated in Barangay Buayan, has available multi-purpose rooms that could be converted into isolation facilities.

“We’re currently making the (necessary) preparations for that,” he told reporters.

The CDRRM Council headed by City Mayor Ronnel Rivera had earlier identified the regional evacuation center as a contingency isolation facility in the event that Covid-19 cases will be detected in the city.

This came after the city government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital was deemed not equipped to set up an isolation unit for the disease being a Level 1 facility.

City hospital administrator Glenville Gonzales said they have put up an “isolation tent” on Monday within the hospital compound to address the problem.

Gonzales said the tent, donated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, will temporarily shelter Covid-19 patients before their transfer to proper facilities or at the regional evacuation center.

“If we immediately bring in the Covid-19 patients, the hospital might go on lockdown. We provided an isolation tent because it will be safer there to manage possible cases,” he said.

Gonzales said the city hospital may allot an isolation room but only for the observation of patients under investigation (PUI) and persons under monitoring (PUM).

Since Jan. 29, at least two PUIs have been recorded in the city, with one turning out negative and eventually discharged.

Dr. Lalaine Calonzo, head of the City Health Office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit, said a lone PUI is currently undergoing quarantine in an undisclosed hospital in the city while another individual is undergoing screening and observation.

She said a total of 14 PUMs were already cleared of Covid-19 by the Department of Health after completing the 14-day home quarantine without any manifestation of the disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency