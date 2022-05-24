EV Technology Group Company, Moke France, Announces Collaboration With French Artist Quentin Monge

Willy Gruyelle (CEO of MOKE France), Quentin Monge (artist) and Wouter Witvoet (CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group) TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), will collaborate with renowned French artist, Quentin Monge.

To mark the collaboration, Quentin, who was born in the south of France, will be installing a series of digital and physical artworks, inspired by the heritage of the MOKE, bringing to life the charming, colourful and unique aesthetic of the brand. His work embodies the vibrant atmosphere of the Mediterranean, integrating nature, the coastline and the exclusive art-de-vivre of the region.

Quentin has previously been commissioned to work with many leading brands on a series of designs, including Hermés, Airbnb, Vespa and L’Occitane. For MOKE France, his installations will adorn the walls of the flagship store ‘Casa MOKE’ in Saint-Tropez, to bring the spirit of the brand to life. Customers will be transported by images portraying a typical day on vacation in the South of France. They will be able to purchase limited edition MOKE merchandise, designed specially by Quentin.

“We are delighted to work with Quentin Monge to help deepen the MOKE brand’s relationship with an aspirational and international audience. Quentin is an incredibly well-respected artist and we’re honoured to be unveiling his work this summer,” said Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France.

“In each flagship MOKE store we help open around the world, we will stay true to the authenticity of the MOKE brand – but invite in local cultural influences,” said Wouter Witvoet, EVT Group CEO. “Quentin is renowned globally and his work has a special resonance in France; we are delighted to have his artistic vision inspiring our first customers in France this Summer.”

“Growing up under the sunny colours of Provence, I’ve spent my childhood seeing people driving MOKEs to go to the beach. As an artist, I love minimalist brands that became more than what they were created for. That’s why it did not take me long to connect with the project: MOKE is more than a car, it’s a way of life!” said Quentin Monge.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International Limited (“MOKE”), a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

