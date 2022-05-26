EV Technology Group Announces Platform for Sustainability, Setting the Stage for Further ESG Investment

Beyond de-carbonization: EV Technology Group also supports high-quality employment in local communities and corporate governance best practices

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (“EV Technology Group”, “EVT Group” or the “Company”) (NEO: EVTG, DE:B96A) launched its sustainability platform today, including an articulation of its ESG aspirations and purpose — to drive the adoption of electric vehicles (“EVs”). EV Technology Group’s sustainability platform outlines how it plans to support decarbonization and its approach to overcoming environmental, societal and governance issues that can create obstacles to eliminating CO2 emissions. EV Technology Group is leading the way for positive change in this space through strategic investments in electric vehicle brands and invites further ESG investor interest in the Company’s growth story. The detailed platform is available for download today on EV Technology Group’s website at: https://evtgroup.com/ sustainability-platform

EV Technology Group’s sustainability platform begins with its commitments to the environment — notably to reimagine existing internal combustion engine (“ICE”) vehicles as EVs, thereby contributing to de-carbonization. EV uptake, to date, has largely been amongst early adopters who are excited to be at the vanguard of change.

For lovers of automotive experiences, for whom driving is about much more than getting from point A to B, the homogeneity of many EV designs is a barrier to adoption. By helping to bring iconic brands such as the MOKE to the electric age, EV Technology Group’s products speed overall EV adoption by bringing the next wave of consumers from ICE to electric. Going forward, EV Technology Group’s environmental ambitions are not restricted to de-carbonization, as the Company seeks to implement sustainable procurement and supply chain practices, and explore use of NFTs to safeguard environmental standards.

“With transport accounting for more than 20% of total CO2 emissions, and road transport more than 70% of that, the importance of shifting away from internal combustion engines cannot be overstated,” said Wouter Witvoet, Founder and CEO of EV Technology Group. “We believe car lovers will only convert to electric vehicles when they promise the character, unique style and visceral driving pleasure historically delivered by iconic classic car brands. In this sense, as an EV pioneer, EV Technology Group has sustainability at its very core. We are also determined to maintain the highest standards in terms of both our societal impact and corporate governance.”

EV Technology Group’s sustainability platform also has a clear focus on social and governance commitments. Through its investments, the Company will sustain communities and the skills and expertise that will help them thrive into the future. As a company listed publicly on the NEO and Frankfurt Exchanges, EV Technology Group transparently adheres to all governance reporting standards required by these exchanges and is committed to implement data protection and privacy clauses for its customers.

EV Technology Group’s sustainability platform sets the stage to articulate an ESG vision — particularly for the growing pool of investors who prioritize contributing capital to companies that contribute to a lower-carbon future. The platform also discloses the future ambitions of the Company to continue improving its ESG credentials over time. Through this plan, EVT Group positions itself as a leader in supporting greener transportation and a carbon-neutral world, and is supporting these global efforts by creating EVs that people want to drive.

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands — and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EVT Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EVT Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

