European leaders mark 1st year of war in Ukraine

ANKARA: European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Friday, which marked the first anniversary of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video message on Twitter, where she criticized Russia's "expansionist aims."

"Ukraine is not and will not be alone because it is also defending the values of freedom and democracy on which European identity is born and the very foundations of international law," she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also shared a video message on Twitter, in which he deplored the war, which started a year ago on Feb. 24, and the suffering it has caused to the Ukrainian people.

He hailed the sanctions against Russia and the support provided by the European Union and Germany to Ukraine.

"Germany stands firmly by Ukraine's side, today and in the future, because it is not our arms deliveries that are prolonging the war," he continued.

"The sooner Russia's president realizes that he will not achieve his imperialist goal, the greater the chance of an end to the war. Putin has it in his hands, he can end this war," Scholz added.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Twitter expressed sorrow and assured that his country would continue to support the Ukrainian people and government "in their defense of peace, freedom, their sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter wrote that Athens "stands unwaveringly on the side of the brave defenders of freedom and democracy."

He added, "Our thoughts are also with the devastated city of Mariupol and our fellow Greeks there. We stand with Ukraine until Ukraine's victory."

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Twitter shared a message expressing his country's support for Kyiv.

"Greece has been and remains by the side of the Ukrainian people, committed to its principles of respect for international legality and the territorial sovereignty of all states and against any revisionism," he wrote.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official account on Twitter shared a message with an image of the Ukrainian flag flying above Downing Street.

"One year on from the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian flag continues to fly above Downing Street, and on buildings across the UK, as a sign of our steadfast support for Ukraine and its fight for freedom," read the message.

French President Emmanuel Macron also wrote on Twitter a message addressing the Ukrainian people.

"People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace," he said.

