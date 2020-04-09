Europe remains in grip of coronavirus pandemic

Europe remains in the grip of the novel coronavirus pandemic as the virus has claimed nearly 60,000 lives on the continent.

The total number of confirmed cases — including the worst hit countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK — exceeds 707,000 while the death toll now nears 60,000.

While Italy and Spain remain the worst hit countries, the virus has also triggered alarm in the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains under intensive care, with the highest death toll in 24 hours — 938 — on record on Wednesday evening.

Italy

Though Italy remains the worst hit country in Europe, hope has been on the rise as the daily rise in victims is lowest in three weeks.

Italy on Wednesday reported 542 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,669 — the highest worldwide — though also registering a slight acceleration in active infections.

Current infections grew 1.3 percent from Tuesday to 95,262 — slightly higher than the previous day’s 0.9 percent rise. The number of recovered people also reached a new record, climbing to 26,491, while the number of intensive care patients dropped for a fourth consecutive day.

The country will remain in almost total lockdown until April 13.

Spain

With 757 more coronavirus-related deaths, Spain’s death toll jumped to 14,555 on Wednesday.

Another 6,180 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total to 146,690.

Still, with the country under strict lockdown measures for more than three weeks, many Spanish hospitals have felt the easing pressure.

Over 63,000 people in Spain were hospitalized due to Covid-19, though recoveries are increasing with each passing day.

As of Wednesday, more than 48,000 people had recovered — up nearly 5,000 in the preceding 24 hours.

France

The death toll in France from the novel coronavirus rose to 10,869 on Wednesday, up 541 from the day before.

France reported that 7,632 people had so far succumbed to the disease in hospitals since the start of the outbreak, while 3,237 patients passed away in in care homes.

The number of confirmed cases in the country reached 82,048, with 59,849 currently being treated in hospitals.

A total of 21,254 people have recovered, said the Health Ministry, adding that 7,148 were under intensive care.

A lockdown in the country that started on March 17 is expected to be extended until the end of April.

United Kingdom

Britain reported the steepest single-day jump in its death toll on Wednesday, with 938 fatalities recorded over the last 24 hours

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit earlier this week, with British health authorities assuring that his condition was improving, able to sit up in bed and engage positively with his clinical team, though he still was not ready to leave intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 60,733.

Germany

The death toll in Germany in the last 24 hours reached 2,280 as the country reported 263 new deaths.

With 5,637 new cases, the number of people infected by the virus climbed to 113,296.

More than 33,000 people were estimated to have recovered from the virus so far, according to figures of local health authorities published by Tagesspiegel daily.

Netherlands

Some 969 new cases were confirmed in the Netherlands, raising the total to 20,549, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Of the total, 7,735 patients were being treated at hospitals, with 308 additional admissions reported Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll moved to 2,248 after 147 more patients lost their lives.

Belgium

Belgium appears to be approaching the peak of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, a virologist said at a health authorities’ daily press conference on Wednesday.

In total, 23,403 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,240 have died in the pandemic since mid-March.

Some 5,688 patients are currently in treatment in hospitals, dropping by 324 compared to the previous day and indicating a decline in hospitalizations for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak.

Welcoming these new figures, virologist Steven Van Gucht warned that the country was “still in the danger zone.”

After appearing in China in December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins.

There are more than 1.48 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 88,500 deaths and nearly 330,000 recoveries according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time.

Source: Philippines News Agency