Europe-based Filipino runners excel in Barcelona ultramarathon

MANILA: After surpassing their expectations in the recent 24 Hores D'ultrafons En Pista De Barcelona in Spain, a group of Europe-based Filipino runners is preparing for more international tournaments next year. Roland Espina, an endurance athlete from Ireland, emerged as the best Filipino finisher in the grueling Barcelona ultramarathon after completing a 195.368-km. distance within 24 hours of the race from 12 p.m. of Dec. 15 to 12 p.m. the following day. 'Sobra saya niyang ibinalita na sumobra pa sa kanyang goal ang kaniyang tinakbo. Isa na naman ito achievement para sa kanya (He was very happy to report that he exceeded his goal. It's another achievement for him),' Espina's friend Alona Cochon told the Philippine News Agency on Friday. With his achievement, Espina qualified to join the prestigious Sparta Ultramarathon 2024 in Athens, Greece in September after surpassing the 180-km. qualifying mark. Eugene Evangelista from Milan, Italy also made it to the Greece ultramarathon after running 183.367km. in 24 hours. Bren Kevin Cabasa, also from Milan who has already qualified in the Sparta Ultramarathon after winning the gold medal in Cinisello Balsamo last year, submitted 166.567 km. to finish second in his age category. Luisa Nuñez was the only Filipina runner from Paris, France who competed in the Barcelona 24Hours as she also surpassed her expectations with a distance of 152.966 km. Other Filipino runners who completed the 24-hour Barcelona race were Genesis Cunanan from Piacienza, Italy (154.967 km.), Leonardo Castro from Florence, Italy (124.96 km.), Mark Robin Salas from Milan (147.366 km.), and Ted Magno from Ireland (97.2 km.). Rex Brillantes, a silver finisher in the 303-km. Italian Ultramarathon on March 18, 2023, experienced cramps after 12 hours but still finished 117 km. 'Barcelona 24Hours didn't go as planned and ended up early. Congratulations and well done to all Pinoys, especially from Milan. 2023 is only training year. Bring on 2024,' Brillantes said in his social media post. Cochon sai d more long-distance international races are up for grabs for Filipino marathoners in 2024. 'I think a lot of them will compete in many tournaments next year and Sparta Ultramarathon is one of them. It is a sought-after tournament,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency