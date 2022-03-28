﻿EUA amendment to allow 4th dose still ‘under process’

The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the administration of a fourth dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine for the elderly and immunocompromised has yet to be amended.

In a Viber message to reporters, the Department of Health (DOH) said it is still “under the process of amending the EUA of the vaccines to accommodate the immunocompromised and elderly population for a possible fourth dose or second dose booster” together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Further, the Health Technology Assessment Council is also set to review and provide recommendations on the matter,” the DOH added.

Last week, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed they have submitted the application for amendment of the EUA to the FDA upon the recommendation of the Vaccine Experts Panel (VEP).

VEP member Dr. Rontgene Solante said a fourth dose or second booster may only be needed by the senior citizens and the immunocompromised and not by the younger population.

DOH-Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Edsel Salvana said the evidence on the need for a fourth dose is preliminary and the United States has only approved its administration only for the immunocompromised people.

